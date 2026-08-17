Police negotiators secure woman’s release after cop holds her hostage

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The constable, who is stationed in Hanover, Northern Cape, surrendered his service pistol and handed himself over to the officers at the scene. Picture:

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A 28-year-old police constable has been arrested after a woman was taken hostage and shot in the shoulder on Sunday.

Police negotiators were called to Ratanang township in Jacobsdal at about 11.45am on Sunday, said Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.

The 25-year-old woman was released at 8.25pm.

The constable, who is stationed in Hanover, Northern Cape, surrendered his service pistol and handed himself over to the officers at the scene.

“Emergency medical personnel attended to the injured victim, who was transported to hospital.”

The constable is expected to appear before the Jacobsdal magistrate’s court soon to face charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia commended the team for their professionalism and restraint in resolving the situation.

“We wish the injured victim a speedy recovery,” he said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Police members are equally subject to the law, and any allegations of criminal conduct will be dealt with through due process.”

TimesLIVE