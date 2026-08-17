POLL | What do you think of Zuma calling Ramaphosa a ‘crook’ who ‘hides money under the bed’?

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Speaking during an MK Party event at a church in Mthatha, former President Jacob Zuma launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, pointing directly to the ongoing Phala Phala foreign currency saga.

“This thing of having one person governing the country will end. You don’t even know if this person is smart or if they’re a crook. We currently have a crook running the country. I forget his name. When he gets money, he hides it under the bed. We’re suffering, we have orphans and this crook does not care,” said Zuma

His comments have sparked intense debate across political circles and social media.

While supporters argued the critique rightly highlights serious accountability concerns surrounding the president, critics pointed to the irony of such statements coming from a former head of state who faces significant legal battles and state capture allegations.

TimesLIVE