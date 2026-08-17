Rapper Emtee back behind bars after violating bail conditions

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Mthembeni 'Emtee' Ndevu at his bail hearing at the Midrand magistrate's court on July 13. File picture:

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Rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, had his bail revoked and is now in custody after appearing briefly in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of violating a protection order obtained by his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy.

The protection order, obtained in 2023, prohibits Ndevu from verbally abusing Chinsamy or harassing her on social media.

He was granted R1,000 bail on June 11 after spending a night in custody at the Midrand police station, also for an alleged breach of the protection order.

The bail conditions required him not to post or publish anything on social media platforms directly or indirectly, whether good or bad, and refrain from any communication.

A source told TimesLIVE that the Roll Up hitmaker was taken back into custody after allegedly sending text messages to Chinsamy referring to her by an offensive name, breaching his release terms.

This comes after Ndevu shared a public apology on his social media timeline a week ago, apologising to his supporters and family for his behaviour.

“While no relationship is without its challenges, I acknowledge that there are moments where I could have shown greater understanding, compassion and maturity. For that, I offer my heartfelt apology,” read the statement.

“To my children, I am deeply sorry that they have had to witness aspects of our personal lives become public. They deserve love, stability and parents who place their wellbeing above everything else. My commitment to them remains unwavering. This season has challenged me to reflect deeply on the man I am and the man I aspire to become.”

TshisaLIVE has seen previous text messages allegedly sent by Ndevu to Chinsamy earlier this year. In them, Ndevu allegedly badmouths her and a family member while insisting he is ”coming home".

Alleged WhatsApp messages between Emtee and his estranged wife. Picture: (Supplied )

On social media, Ndevu and Chinsamy have shared a series of allegations of abuse in their relationship and images of bruises and broken doors in their flat.

In April 2023, Ndevu filed for divorce from Chinsamy and moved out of their flat to stay with a friend in Fourways, but the couple later reconciled, welcoming their third child together.

In February, Ndevu moved out into his own flat.

While reports have said that their divorce is finalised, TshisaLIVE can confirm that it is still under way.

Ndevu has moved on to having a romantic relationship with singer Nandi Ndathane.

By the time of publication, Ndevu’s manager Hlubi Radebe had not responded to a request for comment about his client’s arrest. A response will be included once received.

Chinsamy declined to comment.

TimesLIVE