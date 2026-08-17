Singer Tarzan ditches club-focused rhythms for Afro-soul

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Singer Tarzan is putting a pause on club-focused rhythms to focus on Afro-soul and R&B with her latest single Seyinomnikazi.

The singer — whose full name is Tarzan Nelisa — built her reputation in the Afro-tech scene through collaborations with Mthandazo Gatya, and tracks like Asingamavaka and Aamaphoyisa.

Making a shift to Afro-soul with Seyinomnikazi was a deliberate choice.

“It marks a new chapter in my artistic development — one that embraces emotional depth and vulnerability, while maintaining the rhythmic essence that’s become my signature. This single represents growth not just in sound but in storytelling and connection with my audience,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Tarzan aspires to be more than just a musician. She aims to influence the industry by setting new standards for creativity and integrity. Her focus is on inspiring upcoming artists and contributing to a more diverse and inclusive musical landscape.

“This song is inspired by a pivotal moment in my life when I realised that love had truly found its forever home. The emotion behind the lyrics is genuine and raw, which is why I chose to give it a romantic yet definitive tone — there’s no room for ‘hopefuls’.

“This wasn’t just a love song; it was a statement of certainty and commitment, reflecting a sense of finality and exclusivity in love that I wanted to convey to my listeners.”

Since the release of the song on July 3, the song has built strong momentum across digital streaming platforms, especially on TikTok.

“I believe this deep connection stems from the genuine emotion the song carries and the universal theme of finding enduring love. It’s an honour to see so many people relate to this story and make it a part of their lives.

“The overwhelming support has truly humbled me and I’m committed to delivering A-class performances that bring this song to life on stage.

“Expect immersive shows that combine heartfelt vocals with captivating visuals and engaging stage presence, designed to make every listener feel like they’re part of the experience.”

Looking ahead, Tarzan is preparing to release a full-length album this November.

“Fans can anticipate a musical direction that builds on the soulful essence of Seyinomnikazi, exploring themes of love, self-discovery and growth. This single has set a vibrant tone for what’s to come, and I can’t wait to share that journey with all of you.”

TimesLIVE