South Africa

‘Stop spreading lies’: Rorisang Thandekiso sets record straight on her relationship status

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rorisang Thandekiso to host 'Wheel of Fortune South Africa.'
Media personality Rorisang Thandekiso shuts down rumours about her relationship status. (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

Rorisang Thandekiso has shut down rumours that she recently tied the knot.

This was after images of her donning a wedding dress shot up on trends lists.

Taking to her Instagram, the media personality shared a video to clarify that old viral photos circulating on social media were taken out of context.

“I’m getting phone calls, I’m getting DMs, I’m getting family members stressing out. First, those pictures are from 2017; second, I was MCing a wedding, and the theme around the event to premiere the movie was to dress in a wedding dress,” she said.

“So no, I’m not married, I’m not getting married. You are blocking my ways, because if there was a brother looking at me, and now you’ve told him I’m married. Stop spreading lies, and please report these fake pages that take old pictures and put them out of context. Be careful, we’re living in the age of social media where everyone is chasing clout.”

TimesLIVE


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