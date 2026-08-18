Air Chefs enhances food safety measures after Listeria detection

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Air Chefs says there is measures in place after listeria was detected. Picture: 123RF/zimmytws

Air Chefs says it has enhanced its food safety monitoring measures after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in a food product supplied to its catering operations earlier this year.

The South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary said the bacteria was detected during routine food safety testing in March.

This comes days after the Sunday Times reported that laboratory tests had detected Listeria in beef pastrami served in sandwiches on flights, in SAA lounges and the airline’s corporate canteen. SAA denied trying to cover up the food contamination and said its food safety procedures had been followed.

Air Chefs said the product in question was supplied by an approved supplier and that the detection was picked up through its food safety management system.

“Following confirmation by independent accredited laboratories, Air Chefs activated its established food safety protocols,” the company said.

The affected product was traced, quarantined, removed from circulation and safely disposed of, while the supplier started its own recall process.

Air Chefs said relevant stakeholders and authorities were notified and corrective measures implemented.

“Air Chefs continues to manage food safety, with enhanced monitoring measures remaining in place to ensure continued compliance and operational excellence,” it said.

Air Chefs stressed that the detection did not amount to a confirmed outbreak of human listeriosis.

“Importantly, there have been no reported or confirmed cases of listeriosis linked to food produced, prepared, or supplied by Air Chefs,” it said.

Air Chefs acting CEO Aza Mzilikazi said the incident showed that the company’s food safety systems were working.

“The recent matter demonstrated that our food safety systems worked exactly as intended,” Mzilikazi said.

She said through proactive testing and effective controls, a potential risk was identified, contained and managed appropriately before it could affect consumers.

“The safety of our customers remains our highest priority, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of food safety, quality, innovation and customer service.”

Air Chefs operates food production facilities in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and has the capacity to produce more than 50,000 meals a day.

It said its quality assurance teams and monitoring systems are designed to ensure compliance with national and international food safety standards.

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