South Africa

Cape Town child found dead in rubbish bin, family member arrested for murder

Two suspects to appear in court in Cape Town on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Sweet Home on the Cape Flats

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The victim succumbed to his injuries after being robbed on the beach. Stock photo.
The child’s body was found with a stab wound to her neck. Picture: (123RF/liudmilachernetska)

Two suspects will appear in court in Cape Town on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Sweet Home, an area in the Samora Machel informal settlement near Philippi on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the child’s body was found with a stab wound to her neck in a rubbish bin in Duinefontein Road on Sunday.

“Investigations led detectives to a relative of the victim.”

Two people were arrested on a charge of murder: a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing. We appeal to anyone with any information who can assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111,” Twigg said.

TimesLIVE


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