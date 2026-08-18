Case postponed for assessment of Malmesbury teen facing 7 sexual assault charges

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A 16-year-old boy appeared at Malmesbury magistrate's court for accessing, possession, facilitation and downloading of child sexual abuse material. Stock photo:

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The case against a 16-year-old Malmesbury teenager accused of being linked to the violent online network known as “764” has been postponed to Thursday for an assessment by a district surgeon.

The teenager appeared in the Malmesbury magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing 11 charges, including seven counts of sexual assault.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said the court would await the outcome of the district surgeon’s assessment before the matter returns on Thursday.

He also faces charges relating to:

the alleged sexual exploitation of children,

exposing or displaying pornography to a child by image;

unlawful and intentional distribution and possession of child pornography;

cruelty to animals; and

a data message allegedly threatening people with violence or damage to property.

The teenager was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Monday following an intelligence-led investigation involving international law-enforcement agencies.

According to SAPS, its national serial and electronic crime investigations (SECI) team acted on intelligence received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US embassy and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The police said several child victims have been identified so far, raising questions about whether the teenager allegedly acted alone or was part of a wider online network targeting children

The intelligence indicated that a target suspected of being linked to violent online networks known as “764” was believed to be operating from South Africa.

The 764 network has been described by law-enforcement authorities and researchers as a loosely organised online network associated with the exploitation and coercion of minors, animal abuse and other violent and harmful activities.

The SAPS said its investigation traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was arrested on Monday.

The operation involved members of:

the national SECI team;

SAPS head office occult unit;

Paarl family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit;

Paarl K9 unit;

Western Cape crime scene investigation unit;

the FBI; and

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

A preliminary on-site examination of electronic devices allegedly found explicit material depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation. The devices will undergo a comprehensive forensic examination to establish the full extent of the alleged offences.

The police said several child victims have been identified so far, raising questions about whether the teenager allegedly acted alone or was part of a wider online network targeting children.

The investigation remains ongoing, with SAPS also probing the possibility of additional charges relating to fraud and money laundering.

The case comes as growing attention is being paid to the vulnerability of children and teenagers to online exploitation, including the use of private and encrypted online communities to groom, threaten and coerce minors.

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