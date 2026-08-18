Here are five questions Cat Matlala refused to answer at the Madlanga inquiry

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Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Monday appeared at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where he refused to answer some questions, saying he did not want to incriminate himself.

Matlala is facing criminal charges related to a multimillion-rand SAPS tender awarded to his company Medicare24.

Police officers who were involved in the awarding of the tender were arrested and suspended from work. Brig Rachel Matjeng, who was Matlala’s girlfriend and one of the senior officers who awarded the tender, has since been fired after Matlala admitted to giving her more than R300,000 in bribes.

Some of the questions he was asked at the Madlanga commission centred on the tender, whether he bribed senior police officers, and other questions about his relationship with alleged cartel members.

Five of the questions he refused to answer were:

on the R228m tender awarded to Medicare24;

whether he gave Maj-Gen Shadrack Sibiya 20 impalas, stating he disputes the recording wherein the allegations are contained;

why Sgt Fannie Nkosi (arrested for fraud, theft, defeating the administration of justice and money laundering) was in possession of his company (Luxo Africa) bank card and for how long;

about the R15m loan and payments between him and North West businessman Suliman Carrim;

about his relationship with Hangwani Maumela, with whom, he told the commission, he was friends and who was a director of Matlala’s company.

Sowetan