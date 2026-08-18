Reiger Park murders: second suspect in court

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Jamal Meyer, 24, during his first appearance in the Boksburg magistrate's court. Picture

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A 24-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the recent fatal shootings of two police officers and two women in Reiger Park.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) named him as Jamal Meyer.

He joins 23-year-old Regan Cheslyn Collins, who has already been charged in the Boksburg magistrate’s court.

The two face four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges stem from fatal shootings in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on August 7. Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane, constable Sphiwe Sibeko, Roleen Lessing and Jaydin Magerman were killed.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said: “It is alleged the two SA Police Service anti-gang unit officers were responding to reports of gunfire in the area when they came under attack and were fatally shot.

“The state further alleges that during the incident the accused attempted to murder another victim and robbed the two deceased police officers of their service rifles. The charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition arise from the same incident.”

The matter has been postponed to August 25 for a bail application.

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