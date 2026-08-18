Robertson man shot dead after day-long standoff with police

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An assault rifle, a shotgun, two pistols, magazines, different types of ammunition, flags and notebooks with inscriptions were seized. Picture:

A standoff between police and a gunman on a farm in De Hoop, Robertson, has culminated in the 40-year-old being shot dead.

Police on Sunday evening responded to a complaint of a man who shot at a neighbour’s car.

The event escalated into a gun battle that continued into Monday evening, leaving a trail of damaged police vehicles and a wounded policeman, spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.

“Robertson police who responded to the first complaint on Sunday evening came under fire from the gunman and called for backup.

“The situation progressed, resulting in the tactical response team (TRT) being deployed to defuse the standoff. The TRT were also shot at by the gunman, resulting in one police official suffering a wound to his shoulder. He was hospitalised and is receiving medical attention.

“The operational response was escalated, with the special task force (STF) also being deployed on Monday afternoon. A heavy gun battle ensued as the gunman shot at STF members, damaging a police armoured vehicle, a Nyala.

“Two women who were in a neighbouring house were subsequently rescued, with STF members tactically gaining entry to the house where the 40-year-old gunman was. He was shot in the shootout and died on the scene.”

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was notified.

“Police are maintaining a strong presence on the farm, and the investigations are continuing,” Potelwa said.

“An assault rifle, a shotgun, two pistols, magazines, different types of ammunition, flags and notebooks with inscriptions were seized.”

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