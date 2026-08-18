WATCH | ‘Drunk’ SANDF reservist axed after viral video

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The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has terminated the call-up of a reservist seen under the influence of alcohol in uniform in a viral video.

In the video, recorded on Thursday in a public restroom, the member is seen in full military uniform struggling to walk, while the person taking the video asked, “Why are you drunk in uniform?”

An internal investigation revealed that the individual was a SANDF reservist on active call-up at a unit in Pretoria.

The military condemned the member’s inappropriate conduct and confirmed that disciplinary action has been taken.

“The SANDF views such behaviour as unacceptable and inconsistent with our values and the discipline expected of members of the defence force,” it stated.

“To this effect, appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the member, and the call-up has since been terminated.”

The institution reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on actions that tarnish its reputation.

“The SANDF and its entire leadership reiterate that any conduct that brings the institution and military profession into disrepute cannot be tolerated, and [we] will continue to act decisively against any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the defence force.”

TimesLIVE