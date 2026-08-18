‘We cannot live like this’: Lenasia residents still without water despite R49m budget

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Stalled water project in Patsing leaves community members high and dry as a R49m water project is halted, leaving residents to fend for themselves.

Residents of Patsing in Lenasia are still without basic water services months after the City of Johannesburg allocated R49m for a project meant to bring taps to their doorsteps.

Water trucks have also stopped deliveries, leaving residents stranded and frustrated.

Human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso appointed three contractors ― Mvudo, Lembe and TMR ― on December 11 last year to carry out the work.

In addition, Johannesburg Water advertised for 10 community liaison officers in January, tasked with keeping residents informed and managing local labour on the project.

General workers were later employed on three-month contracts running from March to June, but these contracts ended and work on the ground came to a standstill.

According to John Moeketsi Leballo, deputy chairperson of the Patsing executive committee, the situation has left the community exactly where it started — without water despite the money that had already been set aside.

Even the water truck that used to supply us with water doesn’t come like it used to, because I understand their contract has also been terminated, just as the water project has been terminated. — John Moeketsi Leballo, deputy chair of the Patsing executive committee

“We’ve been waiting for too long, we cannot live like this. This is too much for us as a community,” said Leballo.

He said Mvudo, the main supply contractor for the project, has not been paid and has not worked on site for two months.

“Even the water truck that used to supply us with water doesn’t come like it used to, because I understand their contract has also been terminated, just as the water project has been terminated. The contract has been terminated because it was supposed to be done .... a long time ago. But we’re still here without water,” said Leballo.

The impact on residents has been severe. Leballo said a minor was nearly hit by a taxi while crossing the R554 to fetch water from a nearby source, and cases have been opened at the local police station following disputes among residents over limited water supplies at communal water tanks.

Responding to questions from the Sunday Times, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dlamini confirmed that outstanding payments to service providers remain a challenge, though she said this is not unique to Patsing’s contractors.

“Johannesburg Water is working closely with the City of Johannesburg to address the matter. As funds are received from the city, payments to service providers are processed in accordance with established financial governance processes,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini added that Johannesburg Water is unable to provide service provider-specific payment timelines at this stage and that any enquiries are handled directly between the finance department and service providers.

Dlamini also didn’t provide a response about an interim plan to continue supplying the affected community with water, as trucks are no longer delivering to residents.