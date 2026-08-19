Help police find woman wanted in DJ Warras murder case

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Gauteng police are appealing to the public for help in finding Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi for her alleged role in the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock.

Buthelezi faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the case of Stock, who was killed on December 16 last year in the Johannesburg CBD.

Spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko said: “Detectives attached to the provincial investigation unit for serious and violent crimes are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect ...″

The plea comes after the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday granted a postponement of the matter for pretrial until September 18 in the state’s case against the alleged mastermind, Victor Majola, 44.

Meanwhile, Mozambican national Armando Joaquim Pacula, 25, has already been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison after he entered into a plea agreement.

Majola is facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His lawyer successfully applied for a postponement, citing the need to obtain financial instructions from his client.

“The court granted the accused a four-week postponement, marked as final, to allow [Majola’s] counsel sufficient time to be placed in funds,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

He said the NPA opposed the postponement.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that matters are dealt with expeditiously and that justice is served without unnecessary delays, while also respecting the accused’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

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