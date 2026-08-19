KZN nurse suspended after video posted of alleged patient assault

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A King Dinizulu hospital nurse has been provisionally suspended after a video of her allegedly assaulting a male patient at the Durban hospital went viral on social media

A King Dinizulu Hospital nurse has been provisionally suspended after a video of her allegedly assaulting a patient went viral on social media.

In the video, the nurse wearing a mask is seen poking a male patient in the face, near his eyes a few times before stepping back as the patient raises his hand to protect his face.

The nurse is seen moving on to attend to another patient but continues to engage the man.

In a statement the health department said it “noted with serious concern” the video depicting a nurse allegedly physically assaulting the patient at the Durban hospital.

“The nurse in question will be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending a full and thorough internal investigation into the matter,” it said.

“The video appears to show the nurse striking the patient on the face while making inappropriate remarks.”

The department said the conduct displayed in the video is “completely unacceptable, violates the core values of our health-care system and will not be tolerated under any circumstances”.

TimesLIVE