Police beef up patrols after woman killed in R24 rock attack

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Police have increased their visibility in the Bedfordview area after a driver was killed when a rock that was thrown from a bridge hit her car on the R24. Picture:

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Police have increased patrols in the Bedfordview area after a fatal rock-throwing incident on the R24 last week, as investigators continue their search for those responsible.

Bedfordview SAPS has deployed crime prevention members to patrol the area daily, while the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said its officers were monitoring bridges across Ekurhuleni.

“Our officers have been monitoring all the bridges around Ekurhuleni because we are not sure if the perpetrators will target other bridges,” said EMPD media liaison officer Millicent Kekana.

She said patrols were being conducted particularly at night and during the early hours of the morning.

The increased patrols follow Friday morning’s fatal incident in which a woman was killed after a large rock, allegedly thrown from the Concord Road Bridge, smashed through her windscreen on the R24, just before the Gillooly’s Interchange.

The rock struck the driver, causing head injuries. She then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road barriers. She was certified dead at the scene.

No suspect had been arrested, said SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.

The investigation continues.

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