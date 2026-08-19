South Africa

WATCH LIVE | DJ Warras murder case back in court

Alleged mastermind Victor Majola due to appear

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is expected to be back in the dock at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday. Victor Majola is the alleged mastermind.

Stream courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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