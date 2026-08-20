Eldorado Park’s ‘Baby Nikita’ murder trial set to begin in October

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The murder case of the Eldorado Park parents of ‘Baby Nikita’ is set down for October 5 2026. Picture

The murder case of the Eldorado Park parents, who face charges in connection with their four-year-old daughter dubbed “Baby Nikita”, is set down for October 5.

The date was confirmed at the Johannesburg high court on Thursday during the pre-trial proceedings for the father, who is the accused number one.

The father appeared in court with a new lawyer, who will now represent him in the matter.

The court heard that the previous pre-trial proceedings in respect of accused number two, the mother, will remain in place.

The father faces charges of murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause bodily harm, while the mother faces charges of failing to report the abuse and other related offences.

Baby Nikita died in August 2025 from the alleged incidents.

During the proceedings, the father’s lawyer said he dealt with several issues relating to the evidence expected to be presented during the trial.

These included audio footage relating to the father, which his new lawyer said he had read about in the docket but had not yet listened to.

The court also dealt with admissions relating to the postmortem and crime-scene photographs.

His lawyer said the crime-scene photographs were in black and white and were not clear. The magistrate said colour photographs would be provided to the defence.

The court confirmed that both accused would remain in custody until the trial starts on October 5.

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