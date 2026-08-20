Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa shot dead

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A gunman walked up to Knysna councillor Aubrey Tsengwa and let loose a barrage of gunshots, killing him, on Wednesday evening.

Western Cape police said detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit are investigating the murder.

“Police responded to a shooting in Ngxalo Street at approximately 9.20pm and found a 48-year-old ward councillor with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene,” spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said.

“According to preliminary information, the councillor was driving a vehicle with three passengers when they were approached by an unknown man who opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot. One of the passengers sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined and no arrests have been made at this stage.

“The scene was processed by police forensic personnel, while detectives are following up on all available leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.”

Tsengwa was the Garden Route town’s mayor from 2022 until he was ousted in a vote of no confidence last year.

Knysna DA councillor Jason White paid tribute to the ANC councillor.

“Councillor Tsengwa was quite a character. We served on opposite sides of the house and, while we certainly differed on a number of matters, we could do so respectfully. We could disagree, debate and challenge one another, but we were also able to find each other in those conversations, and sometimes even be convinced by the opposing argument. Our political differences never stopped us from working together when the moment demanded it,” White said.

“He was passionate about the issues he believed in. I will remember the debates, the disagreements, the moments of laughter and the voice he brought into the council chamber. His contribution will be missed and his voice will be remembered.”

White said the murder made him reflect on how fragile life is and how suddenly it can all change.

“It is also a sobering reminder that, as public representatives and particularly as councillors, we can be exposed to risks that most people will never have to face. We put ourselves forward to serve our communities, yet it is heartbreaking that the value placed on human life can sometimes seem so little.”

TimesLIVE