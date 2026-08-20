Media groups decry threats to press freedom at Madlanga probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stuart Scharnick was arrested about an hour after Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi opened a criminal case of intimidation against him following an incident at the Madlanga commission. Picture:

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) have strongly condemned an attempt to bully and intimidate Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi, who was covering the Madlanga commission.

In the course of his reporting duties, Moloi filmed KwaZulu-Natal businessman Stuart Scharnick at the commission on Thursday as he was speaking to MP Fadiel Adams during a tea break.

Moloi reported the incident to a police officer at the commission and registered a complaint of intimidation with the police.

“Sanef would like to remind all South Africans that the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the commission is sitting, is a public space and journalists have been permitted to film and report freely from the venue. They do not have to seek the permission of anybody to do so,” Sanef said in a statement.

It said media freedom was a protected right under Section 16 of the constitution, and a vital pillar of democracy.

Sanef’s media freedom committee chairperson, Nicki Gules, said: “We commend the swift action taken by the police in apprehending Scharnick, and appreciate the commission’s support for Moloi.”

Gules said reporters were increasingly being intimidated in the course of their duties and blocked from doing their work.

The AMCF said it viewed this incident with the utmost seriousness.

“Journalists must be allowed to perform their constitutional and professional duties without fear, intimidation, threats or harassment.”

The AMCF said any attempt to intimidate a journalist because they were doing their work was an attack not only on that individual journalist, but on media freedom, freedom of expression and the public’s right to know.

“We welcome the swift action taken following the incident and urge law-enforcement authorities to ensure that the matter is dealt with properly and transparently in accordance with the law.”

TimesLIVE