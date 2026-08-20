Missing transcripts delay Mapisa-Nqakula’s discharge application

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Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, former minister of defence, looking through documents at the Pretoria high court. Picture:

The discharge application of former National Assembly Speaker and defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been delayed due to outstanding witness transcripts.

Last week, Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal team announced plans to apply for a discharge under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, seeking an acquittal after the prosecution concluded its case.

Her defence team argued that there is no compelling evidence proving Mapisa-Nqakula committed the alleged corruption and money-laundering offences. If granted, Mapisa-Nqakula would automatically be found not guilty without having to present a defence.

Appearing before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence team stated they had only received witness testimony transcripts up to late July and were still awaiting the records for August.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele expressed concern over the transcript delays and suggested providing the defence team with a flash drive containing all the files to prevent further setbacks.

The defence team has been given until August 24 to file the discharge application, and the court has postponed the matter to August 31 for the formal hearing.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, with R2.1m allegedly paid in cash by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain tenders. Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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