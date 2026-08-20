More raids on the cards at Gauteng schools after contraband seized in Alex

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Knives, broken glass, scissors and other potentially dangerous objects were found during raids at three Alex schools. Picture:

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Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile is dismayed by objects capable of causing serious injury being brought onto school property.

He led an unannounced search by police at three high schools in Alexandra on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen school safety.

At East Bank High School, about 40 items were seized. These included three pairs of scissors, two folding knives or multi-tools, four glass shards, eight disposable vape devices, cigarettes, three hand-rolled cigarettes suspected to be dagga joints, a sealed box of cigarettes, three matchboxes, two grinders and eight small plastic sachets containing a green leafy substance suspected to be dagga.

At Realogile High School, more than 41 items were seized. These included six glass or mirror shards, three pairs of scissors, seven disposable vape devices, two matchboxes and other miscellaneous items. More than 20 muffins or cupcakes were also confiscated. They will be inspected to establish whether they contain any prohibited substances.

At Alexandra High School, 28 items were seized, including five disposable vape devices, six small plastic sachets containing a green leafy substance suspected to be dagga, four matchboxes, two large pieces of broken glass, a folding multi-tool containing a knife and pliers, a spanner or wrench and an improvised metal tool.

“The discovery of suspected drugs, knives, broken glass, scissors and other potentially dangerous objects in our schools is deeply concerning. These items have no place in an environment intended for teaching and learning,” Maile said.

“The department will continue supporting police-led unannounced search and seizure operations across Gauteng schools as part of broader interventions aimed at tackling substance abuse, violence, gangsterism and the possession of dangerous weapons.

“We urge parents to regularly check what their children are carrying to school,” Maile said, adding keeping schools safe requires all of society to play a part.

TimesLIVE