Northcliff woman cleared of ‘staging kidnap’ after polygraph test: PI

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Van Heerden was kidnapped from her home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, on August 5 and released about 24 hours later in Vosloorus.

Private security investigators assisting in the investigation into the kidnapping of Alex Soleil van Heerden say she has been eliminated as a suspect in her own abduction following a voluntary polygraph examination.

Van Heerden was kidnapped from her home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, on August 5 and released about 24 hours later in Vosloorus.

Specialised Security Services (SSS) said Van Heerden’s father approached the company for assistance after her release, amid questions and speculation about the circumstances of the kidnapping.

'No deception': Private investigators clear Van Heerden in kidnapping probe. (Supplied)

SSS said the investigation considered the possibility that the kidnapping could have been staged or arranged, including whether Van Heerden had played any role in planning or facilitating it.

The company said Van Heerden agreed to undergo a polygraph examination and fully co-operated with the investigation.

Before the examination, investigators interviewed and conducted a profile assessment of her on Monday.

The questions included whether she had been involved in arranging her own kidnapping, whether she had been truthful about the circumstances of her abduction and release and whether she had deliberately withheld material information.

SSS said the examination showed “no deception” in response to the relevant questions.

“Based on the information available to SSS, including the interview, profiling process and polygraph examination, SSS has eliminated Ms Van Heerden as a suspect in her own kidnapping,” the company said.

SSS stressed that the polygraph was an investigative aid and did not replace corroborating evidence, forensic investigation or the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The circumstances of the kidnapping remain unclear.

According to SSS, no ransom demand was made and Van Heerden was released about 24 hours after she was abducted.

The company said the absence of a ransom demand meant investigators were considering other possible motives, including whether the kidnappers wanted information about Van Heerden’s finances, business activities, relationships, property, security arrangements or other personal matters.

Revenge, retaliation or intimidation were also among the possible motives being examined.

SSS said the relatively short period of captivity and the fact that Van Heerden was reportedly treated humanely were circumstances that needed to be investigated but did not by themselves establish why she was kidnapped.

Investigators are also examining how the perpetrators obtained information about Van Heerden, why she was targeted and why she was released without an apparent ransom demand.

SSS said it was continuing to identify people who may have had access to information about Van Heerden’s movements, residence, routine, relationships or personal circumstances.

“The focus must now remain on identifying the perpetrators, establishing their motive and determining precisely how and why Alex became the target,” SSS said.

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