South Africa

Police trace Soweto murder suspect within four hours of issuing public alert

Victim found stabbed, body concealed in blankets at Soweto residence

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Jabulisile Josephina Tshabalala was found stabbed to death in Orlando East, Soweto. Picture: (SAPS)

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Police have traced a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Soweto earlier this month within four hours of issuing his photograph.

Brig Athlenda Mathe thanked the public who came forward after recognising the suspect.

Simiso Silomo Phakathi, 27, is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend, 37-year-old Jabulisile Josephina Tshabalala.

She was found stabbed to death in Orlando East, Soweto.

Tshabalala was last seen alive on August 7. Her body was discovered on August 13 inside the backroom where she had been residing with the suspect. She had allegedly been stabbed to death, and her body was found covered with blankets and clothes.

Phakathi was found in Joubertina in Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

He will be transported back to Johannesburg to stand trial.

TimesLIVE


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