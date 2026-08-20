South Africa

POLL | Is the partnership between March and March and AfriForum positive for civil society?

Alliance sparks debate over unity versus ideological compromise

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Picture: (AfriForum/X)

The civil rights organisation AfriForum and citizen advocacy group March and March Movement announced the formation of a joint working group to tackle pressing issues.

Led by March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, the partnership aims to pool grassroots resources to address border security, community safety, public education and illegal immigration.

While the two leaders frame the alliance as a practical necessity to counter government failure, the reaction online and across civil society has been sharply divided.

Supporters applauded the effort as a pragmatic model of cross-cultural unity, while critics argued the two groups possess vastly different ideological foundations that could compromise their respective missions.

TimesLIVE


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