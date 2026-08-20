South Africa

Three suspects killed in Alrode police shootout

Police recover firearms and stolen cash after fatal Alrode confrontation

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TimesLIVE

In addition to three firearms, police recovered the money suspected to have been stolen during the robbery. (SAPS)

Three suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Alrode, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a man had earlier been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money while entering his residence. A lookout was subsequently issued for the suspects’ vehicle.

Members of the Tactical Response Team later spotted the vehicle on Vereeniging Road and attempted to stop it. The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, who returned fire and called for backup.

“The Gauteng Traffic Airwing, CAP Security and Tracker Connect security teams responded to assist the police. All three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police recovered three firearms from the vehicle, two of which had their serial numbers filed off. The money believed to have been stolen during the robbery was also recovered.

A set of false registration plates was found in the vehicle.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

TimesLIVE


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