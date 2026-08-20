South Africa

WATCH | Creche blaze and tanker on fire keep KZN responders on their toes

No injuries reported in either incident

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TimesLIVE

Ten children were evacuated when a fire started at a creche in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Thursday. (RUSA)

Ten children were safely evacuated by a teacher when their creche caught alight in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) and the eThekwini fire department responded to the blaze at Learning Together Creche. The structure was completely destroyed in the fire and no injuries were reported.

Rusa said an electrical connection is believed to have caused the blaze but this has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the N3 was closed on Thursday after a tanker overturned and caught alight near the Peter Brown offramp outside Pietermaritzburg.

Emergency services responded to the fire and diesel spillage.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

A tanker overturned and caught alight on the N3 south bound near the Peter Brown offramp outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday (SUPPLI)

TimesLIVE


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