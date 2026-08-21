Boyfriend infected me with HIV, hid his status, says Pretoria woman

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The accused allegedly misrepresented his HIV status by telling the complainant he was HIV negative. Stock image:

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The Pretoria magistrate’s court has granted bail to a 47-year-old Boschkop man who faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly infecting his 38-year-old girlfriend with HIV.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused and the complainant were in a relationship from October 2025 to June 2026.

During this period, the accused allegedly misrepresented his HIV status by telling the complainant he was HIV negative.

According to the allegations, on June 26 2026, the complainant discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication in the accused’s bag and confronted him about it. The accused allegedly admitted he was HIV positive and stated he had intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be in a relationship with another person.

On July 25 2026, the complainant underwent an HIV test at a medical facility and was informed she had tested positive. The next day, she reported the matter to the police. The accused was arrested at their place of residence on the same day.

During the bail proceedings, the state did not oppose the accused’s release, as he was not considered a flight risk. The court found it was in the interests of justice to release him on bail of R2,000.

The matter was postponed to August 27 to determine a regional court date.

TimesLIVE