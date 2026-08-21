Mogotsi’s handler allegedly helped Adams open a case against crime intelligence boss Khumalo

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National Coloured Congress leader and member of Parlianment Fadiel Adams testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

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The Madlanga commission has heard that Witness G, who helped National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams to open several cases in Gauteng against crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his colleagues, is a close friend of suspended crime intelligence deputy Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

The same witness is also alleged to be the handler of self-proclaimed political fixer and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is in custody facing several criminal charges.

Testifying on Wednesday, Adams told the commission that two days after an envelope marked “Top Secret” was pushed under the door of his parliamentary office, he opened a case at the Cape Town police station in October 2024.

The documents in the envelope made several allegations of irregular appointments and procurements as well as the misuse of state funds by Dumisani, crime intelligence CFO Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba, and head of intelligence analysis Maj-Gen Nozipho “Precious” Madondo, he said.

“I have no association with [Maj-] General Khan.” — Fadiel Adams

He told the commission that the late Maj-Gen André Lincoln told him that the case he had opened had been intercepted at the Cape Town police station and that he should open another case somewhere else. That was when he went to Orlando, Soweto, where he laid charges.

Witness G had previously testified in camera at the commission. On Thursday, the commission zoomed in on a portion of his evidence in which he had said: “Mr Adams contacted me telephonically requesting assistance to open a case. I informed him that I would be in the vicinity of the Orlando precinct policing area the following day.”

He testified that the following day Adams arrived at the police station, and he referred him to a detective.

Adams rejected Witness G’s account that they had spoken on the phone and said the only time he met him was at the Orlando police station.

Evidence leader Adv Lee Segeels-Ncube asked Adams whether it was coincidence that the person who assisted him with opening the dockets in Orlando was from crime intelligence and a friend of Maj-Gen Khan, Mogotsi’s handler.

Adams responded: “I am low-key surprised by some of it; not that much surprises me about the SAPS these days.

“I have no association with General Khan. I’ve seen him at the dinner that was organised for (Carrim) Suliman. I don’t know where I fit into all of that.”

Adv Sandile Khumalo then stated that it appeared that Mogotsi has his fingerprints on all the cases that were opened in Soweto within the time of reference.

Mogotsi is accused of being the middleman between senior police officers and alleged cartel members.

The commission heard that Mogotsi tried to assist Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in December 2024 to open a case at the Orlando police station against police who had raided his house.

The commission has also heard how the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption under Adv Andrea Johnson used Adams’s complaint to attack Khumalo and his colleagues.

Johnson is alleged to have had an improper relationship with Khan and allegedly gave him documents that he was not authorised to have.

Khan is alleged to have worked with Idac in their plot against Khumalo. He is also accused of misusing state funds and manipulating tenders.

Sowetan