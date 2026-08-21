Police boss vows renewed focus as charges against Gen Khumalo formally dropped

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SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

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Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane on Friday welcomed the withdrawal of fraud and corruption charges against crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and six others.

“As divisional commissioner of crime intelligence and project manager of the political killings task team (PKTT), Lt-Gen Khumalo will continue to focus on strengthening intelligence-driven operations, dismantling highly organised criminal networks, disrupting criminal syndicates and ensuring that actionable intelligence supports targeted police operations,” she said.

“As part of the SAPS Reset Agenda, strengthening intelligence and leadership capacity remains an apex priority. The SAPS will continue to build a stronger, intelligence-led organisation focused on delivering results and keeping communities safe.

“The work is cut out for the SAPS, and the organisation remains resolute in taking down highly organised criminal networks and bringing serious and violent criminals to justice.”

Earlier, the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) confirmed the formal withdrawal of corruption charges against Khumalo, Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba (CFO at crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and co-ordination), Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala (Gauteng provincial head: crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela (technical management services), Brig Phindile Ncube (section head: personnel security, vetting) and Brig Dineo Mokwele.

This follows a decision by the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Andy Mothibi.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The NDPP considered evidence gathered through investigations submitted by Idac, representations submitted by the accused legal representatives and several factors relating to the matter including undisputed evidence tendered during the Idac stream of the investigation before the Madlanga commission that is currently under way, pointing to serious irregularities in the handling of the case.

“The NDPP is aware that no findings have yet been made on the evidence placed before the commission as no report has been submitted to the president. However, he took the view that the interests of justice and integrity of the Idac and by extension, the NPA, will be safeguarded with a decision to intervene as permitted by the constitution and the NPA Act.

“In addition to the withdrawal of this case, the NPA has initiated disciplinary processes against the three suspended Idac officials who were implicated in the commission for their alleged improper conduct relating to this case.

“The NPA has started the process to reset Idac, putting in place plans to reform and reposition the unit to discharge its mandate optimally. Among these reforms are the lifestyle audits that are currently under way, skills and qualifications audit of all employees of Idac to ensure that the required skilled personnel are placed correctly and are fit for purpose, ensuring that there are processes that are put in place to enable a consistent way of dealing with matters. These reforms are also meant to inspire public confidence in the institution, to ensure that it operates within the prescripts of the law and fulfils its mandate.”

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