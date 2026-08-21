Third suspect in dock after arrest for Reiger Park murders

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Police recovered firearms believed to belong to two anti-gang unit police officers killed in Reiger Park a few days later in Dukathole, Germiston.

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A 27-year-old man has been added as the third accused in a case relating to the fatal shooting of two anti-gang unit police officers and two civilians in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.

He made his first appearance in the Boksburg magistrate’s court following his arrest at his place of residence on August 19.

“His arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation arising from further police investigations that linked him to the matter,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

He joins two other men who have already been charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

The 27-year-old faces:

four counts of murder;

one count of attempted murder;

two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances;

charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition; and

is also charged as an accessory after the fact.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Reiger Park on August 7. Four people lost their lives:

Roleen Lessing;

Jayden Magerman;

Const Thapelo Tomatsane; and

Const Sphiwe Sibeko.

It is alleged the two anti-gang unit officers were responding to reports of gunfire in the area when they came under attack and were fatally shot.

All three accused are expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on August 25 for a formal bail application.

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