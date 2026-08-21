WATCH | Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma backtracks on ethnic universities proposal after backlash

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says her remarks have been misconstrued as an attempt to advocate solely for Zulu-language universities and claims this narrative is driven by propaganda. Picture:

March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has apologised for suggesting South Africa should establish universities aligned with ethnic and linguistic lines, saying her comments were misunderstood.

During a recent demonstration in Durban, Ngobese-Zuma suggested linguistic and ethnic groups such as Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Tswana and Tsonga should have their own dedicated universities using their native languages. She drew a comparison to AfriForum’s ties to an Afrikaner-focused institution.

“Why can’t we have our own stuff that we do for ourselves? If we need to learn from white people, then we’ll learn from them. And if we have to learn how to have our own universities that use our own languages, so be it,” Ngobese-Zuma said.

“There’s nothing wrong with us saying there is a university for Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Tswana, and Tsonga. Everyone can have their own university.”

Her remarks drew sharp criticism, including from South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. Vavi rejected the idea of establishing universities for specific ethnic or linguistic groups, warning that it threatens national unity.

“What she is expressing is a dangerous desire to Balkanise South Africa along ethnic and linguistic lines, to turn our diversity into separate political and territorial enclaves,” Vavi said.

After the backlash, Ngobese-Zuma said her comments were taken out of context. “I don’t think I put it the way I intended to,” she said.

“I want to take full responsibility and say it did not come out as intended. The purpose of the message was to show that in the same way AfriForum has built institutions that operate in Afrikaans, we can also have universities that cater to selected languages.”

She said her remarks were misconstrued as an attempt to advocate solely for Zulu-language universities, despite mentioning many languages, and claimed this narrative was driven by propaganda. She emphasised she is not advocating for South Africa to split into separate tribal groups with their own institutions.

“On my part, regarding how the message came across, I apologise for that.”

The controversy comes on the heels of a backlash over Ngobese-Zuma’s decision to collaborate with AfriForum. March and March and AfriForum recently formed a working group to co-operate on grassroots community safety, education, legal matters, anti-crime initiatives and illegal immigration. The alliance sparked criticism from some, who accused her of “working with the enemy”.

Addressing the concerns, Ngobese-Zuma said March and March and AfriForum are not political parties, and are not entering into a political agreement that dictates national policy.

I am someone who is just trying, and if my efforts don’t yield any results, I’m more than happy to say at least I’ve tried, and step back to allow others to try. — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March and March leader

She said the groups acknowledge their disagreements on major issues, such as land expropriation without compensation, but said the differences are manageable since resolving land policy is not their goal.

“We are not a political party, nor were we formed to address the issue of land,” she said. “We are focused on safeguarding South Africa and South Africans, addressing border issues, and ensuring our country’s laws are respected, our communities are safe and there is lawfulness. Those are our priorities right now.”

Ngobese-Zuma said she is acting in the interest of South Africans, adding that if her efforts fail, she is willing to step aside.

“I am someone who is just trying. If my efforts don’t yield any results, I’m more than happy to say at least I’ve tried, and step back to allow others to try.”

She urged those who do not agree with her decisions to walk away if they felt it necessary, reiterating her organisation will persist with its mission.

“To those who feel hard done by or feel the decisions made are not to their satisfaction, we note your dissatisfaction, we appreciate your input and we can only do what we can do. However, you are welcome to disassociate from us.

“We will continue to try our best to do what we feel needs to be done. For now, we can only ask you to continue supporting us. There is nothing we will sell out.”

TimesLIVE