Brown Mogotsi accused of plotting escape from court cells

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Brown Mogotsi appears in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, where proceedings were postponed to September 1, pending the verification of a new address. Picture:

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi allegedly planned to escape from custody on August 20 by disguising himself as a correctional services official and walking out of the court cells.

This emerged during Mogotsi’s bail application on new facts in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The application was postponed until September 1.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the postponement will allow the correctional services department to provide the court with a detailed report regarding an alleged escape plan involving Mogotsi that was allegedly intercepted by correctional authorities.

“During proceedings, the prosecutor read into the record an affidavit by the investigating officer, who stated that a correctional services official had alerted him that Mogotsi was allegedly planning to escape,” NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

The court was informed that arrangements had subsequently been made to prevent the accused from escaping, Mohlatlole said.

Mogotsi faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and perjury.

It is alleged that on November 3 2025, Mogotsi reported to the police that, while driving alone in Vosloorus, he was pursued by occupants of a bakkie who allegedly fired multiple shots at his vehicle, forcing him to stop and flee on foot.

Mogotsi remains in custody pending the continuation of his bail application.

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