Four suspects in court in connection with murder of boxer Zolani Tete

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Alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gandala, 27, and a third suspect during their court appearance in connection with the murder of boxing champion Zolani Tete. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Four suspects appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of renowned boxer Zolanio Tete and the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

“Alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gangala, 27, as well as alleged middleman Sinebongo Qase, 28, were joined in court by alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, who made his first appearance on Monday,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Tete was fatally shot at NU17 in Mdantsane on Friday.

Police made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of Goqwana on Saturday. Kolisa and Gangala were arrested the following day in Scenery Park, in KuGompo City.

“During their arrest, police recovered firearms and ammunition.”

Kolisa and Gangala appeared in the KuGompo magistrate’s court on Monday on charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Qase was arrested on Monday, making him the fourth accused in the matter.

Qase and Goqwana are expected to return to the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on September 1 for their formal bail application. Kolisa and Gangala have since abandoned their bail applications.

“The state alleges that the murder was premeditated and that the matter falls under the ambit of Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Given the seriousness of the charges, the prosecution will vigorously oppose the granting of bail,” Tyali said.

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