IN PICS | Inside KwaZulu-Natal’s popular boxing club

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The eThekwini Boxing Club, founded by Thulani Magudulela, has about 40 aspiring fighters from around KwaZulu-Natal training at the gym, often making significant sacrifices in pursuit of professional boxing careers. Picture:

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For many aspiring male and female boxers from KwaZulu-Natal, the journey to becoming a professional fighter comes at a cost.

It demands sacrifice, including leaving the comfort of home to pursue their dreams. Many endure sleeping on the floor, sharing one bathroom and toilet with fellow boxers and facing the daily physical and mental hardships of life in the gym.

Young Gurupira from Zimbabwe reflects in a mirror as he trains at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. About 40 aspiring fighters from across KwaZulu-Natal train at the facility. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The boxers travel from towns and communities around the province to train at the eThekwini Boxing Gym, near the Durban Central Fire Station.

The gym has become a home away from home, where dedication, discipline and perseverance are tested every day in the pursuit of a professional boxing career.

Sokhanyiso Mthembu, 6, the son of coach Sizwe 'Bhubesi' Mthembu, trains alongside other boxers at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

For some, the commitment extends beyond training.

Boxers who have jobs during the day work to support themselves and their families before returning to the gym in the evening to train.

Liyema Shababa, 16, and Lwandile Zungu, 14, spar during a training session at eThekwini Boxing Gym near the Durban Central Fire Station. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Their daily routine often means balancing long hours of work with physically demanding boxing sessions, leaving little time for rest as they pursue their ambitions in the ring.

The shadow of a young boxer adjusting his tie after training falls across a poster bearing the face of the late founder of eThekwini Boxing Club, Thulani Magudulela, at eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Established by Thulani Nkunzi Magudulela, eThekwini Boxing Club is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s best-known amateur boxing clubs and has become an important development centre for aspiring boxers from around the province.

The gym has for many years served as a training base for young men and women pursuing careers in amateur and professional boxing.

A view of the men’s sleeping area at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Magudulela died in 2021, but under his leadership the club earned a reputation for producing disciplined athletes despite limited resources.

The club has been a regular venue for provincial training camps and preparations for major amateur tournaments.

Boxing promoter Zwilenkosi Magudulela trains boxer Mlondolozi Tshangane at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

It has helped develop boxers who have gone on to represent KZN at the South African National Boxing Championships and other national competitions.

Over the years, numerous professional boxers have also trained at the facility before launching their professional careers.

Boxers run past the building that houses the eThekwini Boxing Gym during their regular Sunday training run in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Beyond producing champions, the gym has played an important social role by providing a safe environment where young people can stay away from crime, substance abuse and violence while learning discipline, respect and perseverance.

Coaches at the club have long emphasised that boxing is not only about winning fights but also about building responsible citizens.

The poor condition of the men’s sleeping area at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban, where the club hopes to secure sponsors to help refurbish and improve the accommodation for boxers. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Despite the financial challenges faced by many boxing clubs in South Africa, eThekwini Boxing Club has continued to attract talented athletes because of its strong coaching culture, competitive training environment and reputation for developing boxers capable of competing at the highest levels of South African boxing.

Boxers take part in an aerobics session during training at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Today, the gym is one of Durban’s recognised boxing training centres with about 40 boxers and continues to nurture the next generation of champions under the management of Zwi Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions and boxing coach Sizwe “Bhubesi” Mthembu.

A Durban University of Technology student punches a heavy bag during a training session at the eThekwini Boxing Gym in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

For many of them, the gym is more than a place to train. It is a home, a workplace, a refuge, and a stepping stone towards their dreams of becoming professional boxers.

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