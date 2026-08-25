IN PICS | Inside KwaZulu-Natal’s popular boxing club

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For many aspiring male and female boxers from KwaZulu-Natal, the journey to becoming a professional fighter comes at a cost.
It demands sacrifice, including leaving the comfort of home to pursue their dreams. Many endure sleeping on the floor, sharing one bathroom and toilet with fellow boxers and facing the daily physical and mental hardships of life in the gym.
The boxers travel from towns and communities around the province to train at the eThekwini Boxing Gym, near the Durban Central Fire Station.
The gym has become a home away from home, where dedication, discipline and perseverance are tested every day in the pursuit of a professional boxing career.
For some, the commitment extends beyond training.
Boxers who have jobs during the day work to support themselves and their families before returning to the gym in the evening to train.
Their daily routine often means balancing long hours of work with physically demanding boxing sessions, leaving little time for rest as they pursue their ambitions in the ring.
Established by Thulani Nkunzi Magudulela, eThekwini Boxing Club is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s best-known amateur boxing clubs and has become an important development centre for aspiring boxers from around the province.
The gym has for many years served as a training base for young men and women pursuing careers in amateur and professional boxing.
Magudulela died in 2021, but under his leadership the club earned a reputation for producing disciplined athletes despite limited resources.
The club has been a regular venue for provincial training camps and preparations for major amateur tournaments.
It has helped develop boxers who have gone on to represent KZN at the South African National Boxing Championships and other national competitions.
Over the years, numerous professional boxers have also trained at the facility before launching their professional careers.
Beyond producing champions, the gym has played an important social role by providing a safe environment where young people can stay away from crime, substance abuse and violence while learning discipline, respect and perseverance.
Coaches at the club have long emphasised that boxing is not only about winning fights but also about building responsible citizens.
Despite the financial challenges faced by many boxing clubs in South Africa, eThekwini Boxing Club has continued to attract talented athletes because of its strong coaching culture, competitive training environment and reputation for developing boxers capable of competing at the highest levels of South African boxing.
Today, the gym is one of Durban’s recognised boxing training centres with about 40 boxers and continues to nurture the next generation of champions under the management of Zwi Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions and boxing coach Sizwe “Bhubesi” Mthembu.
For many of them, the gym is more than a place to train. It is a home, a workplace, a refuge, and a stepping stone towards their dreams of becoming professional boxers.
TimesLIVE
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