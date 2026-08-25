Laerskool Generaal De La Rey pupils face discipline after bullying video goes viral

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The SGB at Laerskool Generaal De La Rey is taking disciplinary action against two pupils accused of bullying a fellow pupil after a video of the incident went viral.

The School Governing Body (SGB) of Laerskool Generaal De La Rey in Johannesburg is undertaking disciplinary action against two pupils for allegedly bullying a fellow pupil, after a video of the alleged incident went viral on Facebook this week.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) confirmed the process on Tuesday.

GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana said the department was aware of both the video and the alleged bullying incident.

“The matter has been reported to the department. District officials are attending to the matter and were at the school this morning to provide support and assist the School Governing Body (SGB) and school management,” he said.

Lubhelwana said the SGB was following the process set out in the South African Schools Act in dealing with the two pupils accused of bullying.

“The department’s district school safety official and the institutional development and support official were at the school this morning to assist the SGB chairperson and principal with the suspension process and letters relating to the two alleged perpetrators,” he said.

Lubhelwana said the outcome of the disciplinary hearing would be communicated once the process had been concluded.

The department has also stepped in to support the pupil who was allegedly bullied.

“The department’s psychologist has provided psychosocial support to the affected learner and has also met with other learners who are part of the alleged group for debriefing and intervention,” said Lubhelwana.

He added that officials had also spoken to the affected pupil’s parents.

This is not the first time the department has had to confront the problem of bullying in Gauteng schools.

Figures presented to parliament’s basic education portfolio committee earlier this year showed that the GDE recorded 1,079 bullying cases across its districts in 2025, with 18 of these referred for possible expulsion.

The department has previously acknowledged that bullying in its schools is becoming more common and more complicated to manage, taking on physical, verbal and online forms.

Earlier this year, the department also flagged 245 schools across the province as high risk after an assessment found rising levels of violence, bullying, drug abuse and vandalism.

It said the pressures pupils face outside the school gates were “increasingly finding expression” within classrooms and school grounds.

The department has run various safety and support programmes in response, including deploying private security guards and CCTV cameras to schools, and offering counselling through partnerships with mental health organisations.

Lubhelwana said the department would continue to support the school and the pupils affected while the disciplinary process runs its course.

TimesLIVE