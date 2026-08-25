Millions of swallows return to KZN — now researchers can track their movements

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Every year, as spring approaches, millions of Barn Swallows return to KwaZulu-Natal after travelling thousands of kilometres from Europe and other parts of the world.

By evening, about three-million of the migratory birds gather at the Mount Moreland roost, just a few kilometres from King Shaka International Airport.

Now, researchers have a new way of studying their movements.

A new bird detection radar at King Shaka can track more than 3,000 birds at the same time within a 15km radius, recording their flight paths, altitude, speed and flock movements in real time.

Robin Radar system's MAX bird detector. Picture: (Supplied)

The system was deployed by Hensoldt South Africa in partnership with Robin Radar Systems, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

For UKZN researchers, the technology can help them better understand how the swallows move, where they go, and what affects their behaviour.

The Barn Swallow, known in isiZulu as inkonjane yaseYurobhu (swallow from Europe), is at the centre of the project.

The birds arrive in the province between September and March, with their annual gatherings at Mount Moreland attracting bird lovers and researchers from around the world.

But having such a large number of birds close to an airport also presents a challenge for aviation safety, as their flight paths can intersect with aircraft operations.

A barn swallow. Picture: (Supplied)

The new Robin Radar Systems MAX is designed to give King Shaka’s wildlife management teams a clearer picture of bird activity around the airport.

Acsa regional GM Nkosinathi Myataza said the radar gives wildlife management teams greater visibility of bird activity and helps them make decisions that strengthen aviation safety while protecting local biodiversity.

“The system is a significant upgrade and is part of our regular assessment of our infrastructure and systems to ensure that it remains fit for purpose,” he said.

For the UKZN team, however, what happens in the sky is also a research opportunity.

Zoologist, ornithologist and conservation biologist at UKZN, Prof Colleen Downs, said the technology would allow researchers to observe birds continuously, rather than relying only on what they can see in the field.

“The new radar technology offers a transformative opportunity for ecological research by continuously monitoring birds active in the vicinity of the airport simultaneously, day and night, throughout the year,” she said.

Traditionally, researchers have relied heavily on human observations and, in some cases, GPS trackers.

But there are limits to both methods.

Radar can follow large flocks at the same time; that makes it particularly useful for species such as barn swallows, whose numbers and movements around Mount Moreland have been difficult to study on a large scale.

Robin Radar project manager and civil aviation team lead Alex Coccia said the technology could reveal details about large flocks that would otherwise be difficult to capture.

“The radar can track large flocks, revealing their size, flight paths, altitudes, speeds, and more,” he said.

“It is also intended to support conservation, not only aviation safety.”

Though the MAX radar serves as an effective tool to bolster safety and empower bird control teams, its goals in this project are also centred on conservation. “The information gathered will help researchers study migration arrival and departure times, flock movements, habitat use and the environmental conditions that influence bird behaviour,” Coccia said.

Hensoldt South Africa’s head of air traffic management and services, Christiaan Pelser, said the project showed how technology could be used for safety and environmental responsibility.

“Hensoldt has extensive experience integrating radar technologies at airports across Africa,” Pelser said.

“This project builds on that expertise, combining operational safety with environmental responsibility in a way that reflects the evolving priorities of the aviation sector.”

TimesLIVE