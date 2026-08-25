Two suspected CIT robbers wounded in shootout in KZN

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KwaZulu-Natal police seized an AK47 and four fully loaded magazines from two suspected cash-in-transit robbers to be used in a heist on Tuesday. Picture

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KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for gunmen who shot at them and injured two suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers who were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Monday night.

“Police in Cato Manor were conducting stop and search duties on Monday night when they spotted a silver Toyota Etios parked at Bonela sports field on Raymond Road,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

“They approached the vehicle and found two occupants inside with an AK47 assault rifle and four fully loaded magazines. The two were arrested.”

When police were driving on Dunbar Road towards a police station to formally charge the suspects, they were followed by two vehicles.

“The arrested suspects warned officers to drive away because the occupants of the vehicles were going to shoot at them. They told police they were waiting for the same vehicles to deliver another AK47 for a CIT robbery planned for Tuesday.”

Netshiunda said when police sped away they came under fire.

“The presence of several members of the public prevented police from returning fire to avoid calamity. Instead they drove tactically until they found refuge at a police station. The two arrested suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where they are recovering under police guard.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other suspects is urged to report to the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed anonymously through the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE