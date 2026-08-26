Cop probing Knysna politicians’ murders killed

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A police captain and a suspect died in a shootout during an operation in Knysna in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The captain, aged 50, was attached to the Western Cape tactical response team and deployed in the area as part of investigations into the murder of Aubrey Tsengwa, a sitting councillor and former mayor of Knysna, as well as two others in separate shooting incidents last week.

Brig Novela Potelwa said: “At the time of the captain’s death, the police’s integrated team was executing an operation following up information about illegal firearms at Sewende Laan informal settlement on Uniondale Road.

“The suspect, 38, also died in the shootout. Two firearms were found in his possession.”

Three suspects have appeared in court for Tsengwa’s murder, with investigations ongoing into the murder of Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo.

TimesLIVE