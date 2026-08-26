Gauteng health department cracks down on queue-jumping, bribery

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The Gauteng department of health has condemned the practice of patients paying officials to jump the queues at health facilities in the province. File photo:

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The Gauteng department of health has warned the public and staff against queue-jumping and bribery at public health facilities.

This comes after the department received complaints from citizens alleging that some patients were bribing officials to jump queues when scheduling appointments, retrieving medical files and collecting medication from hospital pharmacies.

The department has condemned the practice and announced investigations into staff members who had solicited or accepted bribes from patients.

“The department strongly condemns any form of bribery, corruption or preferential treatment in the public health-care system,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Patients must access services through established processes, and no person should be allowed to use money to gain an advantage in accessing care.”

No patient should have to pay an official to receive a service to which they are entitled, and no official has the right to demand payment for performing their duties — Steve Mabona, health department spokesperson

The department emphasised that accepting money or other favours in exchange for services was illegal and constituted corruption. It urged staff to refrain from unlawful conduct and to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

Members of the public have been advised to report any staff members involved directly on the official department website or at the facilities themselves.

“Patients are encouraged to report such incidents while still at the health facility by approaching the office of the CEO or the quality assurance office. This enables facility management to record the complaint and, where possible, initiate an immediate investigation. We encourage people not to remain silent when confronted with corruption.

“Reporting these incidents will help the department in protecting patients, strengthening accountability and ensuring that public health services are provided fairly and without discrimination.”

The department said health services at state facilities were not for sale.

“No patient should have to pay an official to receive a service to which they are entitled, and no official has the right to demand payment for performing their duties.”

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