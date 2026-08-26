Gauteng officials visit school where pupil was barred after four-month absence

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A pupil at Cosmo Secondary School in Cosmo City has been refused permission to return to the school after he was absent for four months attending an initiation school in Limpopo. Picture:

The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is set to conduct an oversight visit at Cosmo City Secondary School after a Grade 9 pupil was refused readmission following a four-month absence for Ndebele initiation.

The committee said the visit would establish the facts and determine whether the school’s conduct complies with the constitution, including pupils’ rights to education and culture.

According to the committee, the pupil’s parents had indicated that they formally applied for permission for his absence and followed the required process before he left for initiation.

It also raised concerns over reports that SABC journalists covering the matter were allegedly intimidated and threatened by the school principal.

“The committee regards any form of intimidation directed at media personnel carrying out their constitutional mandate as a serious matter requiring urgent attention,” it said.

Ndebele cultural activist Thando Mahlangu, who said he would accompany the committee, welcomed the planned oversight visit.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the portfolio committee for its swift and decisive response. Within days of receiving our complaint, Cogta has acted to protect both the child’s right to education and his right to culture,” Mahlangu said.

We believe tomorrow’s visit will provide clarity, ensure proper formal reinstatement, and ensure the learner is not victimised — Ndebele cultural activist Thando Mahlangu

He said the visit was expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the pupil’s return and ensure his formal reinstatement.

Mahlangu also raised concerns about an incident on Tuesday in which two school governing body members allegedly went to the pupil’s home and fetched him without first speaking to his mother.

“We note the concerning incident on 25 August where two SGB members fetched the child from his home at 10am without prior notification to his mother, claiming to be sent by the school principal. We believe tomorrow’s visit will provide clarity, ensure proper formal reinstatement, and ensure the learner is not victimised,” he said.

The pupil’s mother previously told Sowetan that she had not received a call or had a conversation with the school or department before the SGB members arrived at her home.

This appears to differ from the Gauteng department of education’s position that the parent had been contacted the previous week and informed that the pupil should return to school on Monday.

Sowetan