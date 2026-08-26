Ghost students, fake degrees and a rabbit farm: SIU uncovers fraud

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The SIU briefed parliament's portfolio committee on higher education this week on its investigations into universities, colleges and Nsfas. Picture:

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South Africa’s post-school education sector has been bled of hundreds of millions of rand through fake qualifications, ghost students, rigged tenders and a project meant to farm rabbits that delivered nothing to the community it was supposed to help.

This is according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which on Wednesday briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on the state of its investigations into the department of higher education and training and the institutions that fall under it.

The SIU told the committee that between 2017 and 2025, it had received 14 proclamations to investigate within the higher education portfolio. Of these, eight investigation have been finalised and six are still under way.

The single biggest number to emerge from the presentation relates to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (Nsfas’s) direct payment system through which allowances are paid straight into students’ bank accounts.

The SIU found that Nsfas had acted “contrary to its own prescripts and in contravention of section 217(1) of the constitution” when it awarded a five-year contract to four service providers — Coinvest Africa, Tenet Technology, Ezaga Holdings and Norraco Corporation — to handle these payments.

Investigators found the tender committee was never properly constituted. One member sat in as an “external expert” despite the rules making no provision for one. At the same time, the scheme’s former CEO weighed in on questions to bidders despite officially only being there to observe.

Panel members also each scored just two bids apiece rather than assessing every bidder, which the SIU said made it “impossible to have a fair and equitable manner of evaluating the bids”.

The matter ended up before the Western Cape High Court, which handed down judgment on June 11. The court declared the decision to appoint the four service providers unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid and set it aside along with the service level agreement underpinning it. The contract was worth R49bn.

The former Nsfas CEO has since been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation for criminal investigation and faced internal disciplinary action.

Beyond the collapsed contract, the SIU’s forensic accountants have spent months trying to reconcile what Nsfas actually paid out against what students and institutions were owed.

The SIU identified four categories of problems:

Over- and under-payments to institutions;

Missing students that institutions believe should have been funded but never appeared on Nsfas’s list;

Students who were approved for funding and later had that decision reversed; and

Cases of double-dipping, where students received Nsfas money as well as funding from elsewhere.

In total, 40,044 students across the country’s universities and TVET colleges were found not to have qualified for their bursaries, at a cost of just more than R5.1bn between 2018 and 2021. The SIU has already interviewed more than 15,000 nonqualifying students and their parents. So far, institutions have signed acknowledgements of debt worth almost R161m to begin repaying the money.

The SIU has now visited 58 institutions in all nine provinces to sort out so-called “close-out reports” — reconciliations of what was paid against what was actually needed.

Some universities have paid substantial sums back. The University of Fort Hare (UFH) returned more than R277m, the University of Pretoria (UP) almost R476m and the University of the Free State (UFS) more than R625m. Others have pushed back, with some institutions insisting Nsfas owes them money instead.

Fort Hare failures

The SIU also flagged serious weaknesses in Nsfas’s own systems, including database access so poorly controlled that officials could not say who had permission to see what, and activity logs that only started in 2019, apparently because the feature had been switched off before then for reasons nobody could explain.

The SIU’s investigation has gone deeper at the University of Fort Hare, where the list of alleged wrongdoing spans cleaning contracts, student accommodation, air conditioning maintenance, CCTV installation and the university’s Nguni cattle herd.

So far, the university’s case has produced 252 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority and 29 matters referred to the Special Tribunal for the setting aside of contracts worth more than R656m, with a further R185m in matters still pending referral.

One of the more startling findings concerns Prof Edwin Ijeoma, a former head of department, who the SIU says authorised payments worth more than R4.1m to his own company for services on a university project. The SIU found that Ijeoma had claimed on his CV to hold a master’s degree from Kensington University in California, an institution that was not accredited until 1996, calling into question the qualification he used to secure his post. A criminal referral for fraud has been made against him.

In a separate matter, the university’s internal audit uncovered “a series of governance failures” in its management of the Nguni Cattle Development Trust, with one former official accused of stealing more than 150 cattle from members of the community the trust was meant to benefit.

The SIU also found that 84 students were awarded honours degrees between 2006 and 2019 without meeting the university’s own admission requirements, and it is investigating the registration of hundreds of law students who may not have qualified to enrol.

Rabbit Value Chain

At the National Skills Fund (NSF), one of the strangest cases to surface involves a project known as the Rabbit Value Chain, which was meant to train 250 learners in the Mtubatuba area of KwaZulu-Natal in rabbit farming, with the aim of supplying rabbit meat to local and export markets.

The company behind the project, Yikhonolakho, received more than R35.6m from the fund. But the SIU said the proposal was quietly changed to general animal farming, only 43 learners were ever reported as trained, and site visits found nowhere near the number of rabbits the company had invoiced for. The company that was supposed to supply the rabbits was liquidated before any delivery was made.

When SIU investigators visited the community the project was meant to serve, they found that “no one knew anything about the Rabbit Value Chain”. Millions of rand were instead moved into a separate “money-on-call” investment account.

The NSF’s other projects include a R187m programme meant to revive artisan training facilities at Ingwe TVET College in the Eastern Cape, where the SIU said learners were paid for even though no training took place and no facilities were built as promised.

Protection contract

At Vaal University of Technology (VUT), the SIU’s intervention led to the cancellation of a campus security and protection contract, saving the university an estimated R109m. Eleven disciplinary referrals have been made against current and former university officials in connection with the contract, along with several criminal and administrative referrals.

The VUT investigation followed a request in 2020 from the then higher education minister, Blade Nzimande, after independent assessors uncovered what the SIU described as evidence of corruption and manipulation of procurement processes at the university.

Among the eight finalised investigations, the SIU flagged a decade-old case at the Ikhala Further Education and Training College in the Eastern Cape, where a former internal audit director, Mtunase Hargreaves Kali, was found to have used a Mazda while claiming travel allowances for a Volvo and to have failed to declare a business interest that conflicted with his official duties. He was dismissed and now faces fraud and theft charges.

The college’s former principal, Cwayita Valeria Zituta, was also dismissed after the SIU found she had paid a supplier for 32 billboards that were never delivered and bought a guesthouse she claimed was for a student residence, without following any procurement process.

At the Mpumalanga Gert Sibande TVET College, the SIU is pursuing civil litigation worth almost R3.5m after finding officials awarded contracts for online learning systems and cybersecurity software without any competitive tender process.

The SIU told the committee it would continue pushing institutions to adopt its systemic recommendations and would work to speed up its remaining investigations.

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