‘I would never kill cops in front of cameras,’ Reiger Park shooting accused tells court

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Regan Collis (23), Jamal Meyer (24) and Elvino Crafford (27) appearing in the Boksburg magistrate's court in connection with the brutal killing of two police officers and two civilians in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, earlier this month. Picture:

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Accused number one in the Reiger Park mass shooting, Regan Collis, has told the Boksburg magistrate’s court that it would have been “very stupid” of him to kill heavily armed police officers in front of cameras.

Collis, 23, and his co-accused, Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Crafford, 27, were applying for bail in their case in connection with the August 7 shooting that claimed the lives of two Gauteng anti-gang unit officers and two civilian women.

However, the state is opposing bail, citing Collis’ extensive criminal history, alleged witness intimidation, his alleged gang links and fears that his release could trigger renewed violence in Reiger Park.

According to the state, Collis has previously faced cases including house robbery involving firearms, possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen property, armed robbery, double murder, attempted murder and other murder investigations.

The state also alleges that in one double murder case, witnesses were threatened with death and subsequently placed under witness protection.

In his affidavit, the investigating officer said witnesses in another matter had allegedly feared Collis after he had threatened to shoot them outside court.

The state further alleges that Collis continued committing offences while out on bail, with prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi telling the court: “This criminal history started in 2021 and has not stopped.”

He said Collis is a well-known gang member who influences other members and that his release could put witnesses and the wider community at risk.

Collis, meanwhile, in his affidavit, read by his lawyer Samkelo Kuzani, said he was at home when the shooting happened and argued that it made little sense for him to attack police officers who were armed and operating in an area with CCTV cameras.

“It would be very stupid of me to kill the police officers right in front of where I stay, knowing very well that there are cameras,” Collis said.

He claimed video footage would show him at home and said he later went towards the scene to assist people who had been shot.

Collis made a serious allegation against police, claiming he was tortured for more than three hours and forced to confess.

He also implicated Meyer in the alleged confession, but later withdrew the allegation, saying he only mentioned his co-accused because of the alleged torture.

Meyer, the state alleges, has a pending case involving possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He also faces allegations linked to a 2023 murder and attempted murder case in which witnesses allegedly told police they had been threatened by him.

”The accused is also part of the Vartos-Latos gang, and they rule by intimidation and fear,” Rampyapedi said.

Crafford has no previous cases against his name, according to the state.

However, prosecutors allege that he also fled after learning police were looking for him and that he is associated with the same gang.

The state further alleges that Crafford became involved after the killings by helping conceal the stolen police rifles.

Outside court, Reiger Park residents and relatives of victims called for the court to consider the impact of gang violence on the community.

Lorraine Hartnieck said residents had lost confidence in the justice system after seeing people accused of serious crimes return to the streets on bail.

“What we as a community of Reiger Park also feel is that this court is failing us because the guys come to court for serious crimes and they are charged, and two days thereafter, you see them walking in the street and they come back into that same community,” she said.

“We are trapped, we are basically being held hostage in our own community.”

Debbie Booysen, the aunt of Jayden Margeman, one of the women killed, urged the court not to rush the proceedings.

Margeman, 27, was shot two days before her birthday.

“It’s better that the court take their time so that they make the right decisions. There are too many deaths in Reiger Park,” she said.

The matter was postponed to September 8 for bail judgment and viewing of footage.

Sowetan