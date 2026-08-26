WATCH | 21-year-old pupil begs for matric dance donations at traffic lights

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Thabang Kgasane, a 21-year-old matric pupil from Moses Marena Secondary School, was spotted at the weekend holding a sign that read 'matric dance donations' on Lavender Street in Lenasia. Picture:

A video circulating on social media of a Gauteng matric pupil standing at traffic lights asking for donations for his matric dance has touched many hearts.

Thabang Kgasane, 21, from Moses Maren Mission Technical Secondary School, was spotted at the weekend holding a sign that read “matric dance donations” on Lavender Street in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

Kgasane told TimesLIVE he started the fundraising initiative two weeks ago so he could buy a suit and shoes for his upcoming dance on September 23.

On his first day he managed to raise R300. When he returned to the spot on Saturday, he took in R1,500. “It’s not that much, but it’s something,” he said, adding that he hopes to reach his target of R3,400 to cover the full cost of his outfit.

He said he isn’t the only pupil struggling to pay for the dance, as others have also taken to standing at traffic lights to raise funds.

Kgasane has lived alone for the past four years while his parents and three siblings remain in the Eastern Cape. He moved to Gauteng in pursuit of better educational opportunities after repeating several grades in his home province. He added that he also lives alone due to a spiritual calling.

A matric student had to stand under the scorching South African sun, begging for help just to make it to his farewell dance. 😥💔

Watch this video 💔💔😥 pic.twitter.com/fyEcI2W1qZ — Powerhouse (@SEO30JJ) August 22, 2026

He survives on a R1,000 monthly allowance sent by his unemployed parents to cover rent and food, supplemented by the R370 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Although his parents are aware of the matric dance, Kgasane chose not to burden them financially because they are already struggling to make ends meet. “I thought instead of asking them for money, let me rather ask for donations,” he said. “If someone could help ... I just need assistance buying a suit and shoes.”

Attending the event would mean the world to him. “I’d like to attend the matric dance. It’s an important milestone in life that I really want to experience. It would motivate me to keep pushing and go to university. It would make a huge difference. I will be the first person in my family to obtain a matric certificate. I want to set that example for my siblings so they can follow in my footsteps.”

Kgasane, who has applied to several universities to study civil engineering, is determined to build a better future despite past setbacks. “Being 21 and still in high school is because I failed grades 3, 7 and 10 back in the Eastern Cape. But since I moved to Gauteng, things have improved and I’ve been passing well.”

While managing a household on his own hasn’t been easy, he is determined to change his life.

I’m motivated and I don’t give up easily. I go after what I want and I believe I will achieve my goals regardless of what people say — Thabang Kgasane

“It’s not enough but I understand my family’s circumstances. I can’t compare my life to others. I just need to work hard, take my studies seriously and change my situation. I’m motivated and I don’t give up easily. I go after what I want and I believe I will achieve my goals regardless of what people say.”

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some users praising his drive while others raised concerns about a student having to beg at traffic lights.

Kgasane said his school disapproved of him fundraising at the lights while wearing his school uniform. He said he would stop after being warned by school authorities. “They said if I continued, I would face disciplinary action. I don’t think people would donate as much if I went without my school uniform.”

Despite the setback, Kgasane expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has contributed so far and asked anyone else willing to assist to contact him at 076-358-4776.

Esther Mantsho, an educator at Moses Maren Mission Technical Secondary School, said this is the first matric dance the school is hosting. While most learners come from disadvantaged families, the school is trying to help them, she said, adding that said some pupils have been “adopted” by educators.

“We are really trying,” Mantsho said. “We can’t help all of them but there’s a company that is offering to buy them clothes and shoes. The problem is money for the venue — but we are working on it.”

TimesLIVE