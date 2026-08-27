Bushmeat poaching: When the wildlife disappears, tourists will too

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wire and nylon snares are used to trap different species of animal. Stock photo:

Story audio is generated using AI

South African parks and reserves are being stripped of the wildlife on which its tourism industry depends, North West University researchers warn.

Wire snares are indiscriminate killers, leaving animals to suffer slow deaths from deep wounds, infection and starvation. Bushmeat poachers also use packs of dogs and other unlawful methods to hunt.

Poverty and food insecurity have driven bushmeat poaching, but growing informal markets are turning subsistence hunting into commercial trade.

The economic consequences reach well beyond the boundaries of parks and reserves. — Prof Peet van der Merwe of the Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society

Prof Peet van der Merwe of the Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) research unit at North West University (NWU), said there are serious consequences.

By depleting wildlife populations, disturbing natural behaviour, reducing the prey available to predators and placing vulnerable species under further pressure, bushmeat poaching threatens the quality of the wildlife experiences on which South Africa’s tourism reputation depends. It also places growing pressure on the reserves, tourism businesses and communities whose income and employment rely on healthy, thriving ecosystems.

The threat is neither theoretical nor confined to one part of the country.

Research and conservation reports have documented snaring in national parks, provincial reserves, private conservation areas and on farmland. The Endangered Wildlife Trust describes snaring as one of the most prominent threats to wildlife nationwide and the most common form of poaching.

SANParks has reported that snares are an increasing problem in the Kruger National Park, where African wild dogs are among the animals caught. In the Western Cape, research cited by CapeNature found that porcupines and small antelope — including duiker, klipspringer and grysbok — were among the animals most commonly captured. These species are also important prey for predators such as leopards.

This creates a damaging chain reaction. When prey populations decline, predators are left with less natural food. Some may disappear from affected areas, while others may increasingly target livestock, intensifying conflict with farmers and surrounding communities.

Van der Merwe said anti-poaching experts working in and around the Kruger park regard the bushmeat trade as an enormous and pervasive challenge.

“Rangers patrol the park daily in search of snares, but removing them is both difficult and dangerous. Some of these poachers are armed and are not averse to shooting when confronted.”

Persistent poaching can remove animals faster than populations are able to recover.

“The economic consequences reach well beyond the boundaries of parks and reserves.

“Wildlife tourism supports accommodation establishments, guides, restaurants, transport providers, conservation workers and local suppliers. Parks and private reserves must also devote money and personnel to patrols, snare removal, veterinary treatment and security — resources that could otherwise support conservation and tourism development.”

Addressing the problem requires more than removing snares or arresting individual poachers, Van der Merwe said.

Rangers patrol the park daily in search of snares, but removing them is both difficult and dangerous. Some of these poachers are armed and are not averse to shooting when confronted. — Prof Peet van der Merwe

Effective law enforcement and well-resourced anti-poaching operations remain essential, but lasting progress will also depend on reducing demand for illegally obtained meat and creating viable alternatives for communities affected by poverty, unemployment and food insecurity.