Ceres man accused of strangling victim before dismembering his body

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A Ceres man accused of murder and desecrating a body appeared in the Ceres magistrate’s court on Thursday. Stock image:

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A man from Ceres in the Western Cape, Zwelinjani Mbola, appeared in the Ceres magistrate’s court on Thursday, accused of murdering Peter Lionel Joubert before dismembering his body.

Mbola faces charges of murder and the violation or desecration of a corpse. His case was transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pretrial conference on October 23.

According to the state, Mbola unlawfully and intentionally killed Joubert between December 6 and 7 2025 near Voortrekker Road in Ceres by applying force or pressure to his neck.

It is alleged in court papers that Mbola then used a sharp object to cut off Joubert’s arms, legs, ears and genitalia, and remove his liver and kidneys.

The state alleges Mbola desecrated Joubert’s remains by cutting off and removing the body parts, thereby violating the dignity and integrity of the deceased.

CCTV footage allegedly captured Mbola and Joubert talking and walking towards a bridge on Voortrekker Road on December 6.

At about 9am the next day, two law enforcement officers on patrol were alerted by members of the public to human body parts lying next to a drum outside Jumbo Liquor Store.

When the officers arrived, they allegedly found Mbola sitting on the steps with human body parts lying in front of him.

Police were called to the scene, where officers allegedly noticed stains on Mbola’s jacket and hands. The court papers further allege that Mbola removed genitalia from a bag and placed it on the ground next to the other body parts.

Joubert’s dismembered body was later found underneath the bridge near Voortrekker Road.

A postmortem examination conducted by Dr Celeste Ingrid Herbst on December 8 found that Joubert died from the application of force or pressure to his neck.

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