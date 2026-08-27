Dirco in contact with families of six South Africans missing in Nepal

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Damaged property and flooded roads after a flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

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The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is in contact with the families of six South African tourists who are unaccounted for after a flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa, Nepal, on Wednesday morning.

The six are part of a group of tourists reported missing after the flash floods.

“We are still monitoring the situation and are in contact with the authorities on that side and families,” said the department’s Clayson Monyela.

TimesLIVE reported that Durban data analyst Terricia Govender is among the six South Africans unaccounted for.

According to the Nepal tourism board, a preliminary agency-wise record received from trekking and travel companies has identified 644 travellers who were reported missing from the affected area.

The board said authorities are continuing search and rescue operations and efforts to establish contact with those reported missing.

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers said it has been contacted by the daughter of a South African couple missing after the devastating floods, requesting assistance in locating them.

“We spoke to the tour operator who hosted the couple, who confirmed that a second South African couple and several international tourists are also missing. Thousands of homes, shopping malls and businesses have been washed away. Helicopter surveillance is currently the only means of access, but landing is not possible due to the high water levels and lack of solid ground. We are aware of other South Africans in the region who are safe,” said Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson.

Sooliman said the organisation is on standby and ready to respond should Nepal call for international assistance.

Gift of the Givers head of search and rescue Ahmed Bham is in communication with Nepalese disaster management.

We are still monitoring the situation and are in contact with the authorities on that side and families. — Dirco's Clayson Monyela.

He said they have advised that teams remain on standby and will not travel until the Nepalese government calls for international assistance, which may be forthcoming once the full scale of the disaster becomes clear.

Sooliman said there is also a significant risk that a dam could collapse, creating further danger for rescue teams.

“We currently have 11 urban search and water rescue team members ready for deployment, along with four SAPS dog handlers and four search-and-rescue dogs, authorised by deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili,” he said.

Sooliman said they are in contact with the Nepalese embassy in South Africa, which is prepared to process visas immediately should deployment be required.

In the meantime, logistical preparations are under way with airlines, he said.

TimesLIVE