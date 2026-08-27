Family breaks silence after man beaten to death, DA councillor among accused

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The family of a man who died after allegedly being assaulted by people who accused him of housebreaking said they are struggling to come to terms with his death, questioning why he was not handed over to police.

Four accused, including DA Ekurhuleni councillor Kabelo Mahonko, appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Thursday, on charges of kidnapping and murder.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for bail applications.

The family spoke to TimesLIVE on condition they remain anonymous, for fear of victimisation.

For the family, the most painful part has been the way they say they found their loved one.

“They should have brought him to us or the police rather than torture him. What is painful is that we found him naked and beaten and it really traumatised us,” said a family member.

The family member described the dead man as a good person who had grown up well, although they acknowledged that his friends may have influenced him.

“He was a very good person. He grew up okay. The issue was friends, maybe it may have been influence or peer pressure, plus the unemployment issue,” the relative said.

The family said that even if he had committed a crime, he should have been dealt with through the justice system.

“I expect that if someone did something wrong, he should be charged or taken to the police rather than being killed. At least if sentenced, he was going to come back after serving and be with his family.”

The relative said the family was particularly distressed that the man was beaten while being taken from one place to another.

“It’s really painful because when they fetched him, they beat him from one place to another. Why didn’t they take him to the police station? They took the law into their own hands.”

The death has left the family struggling with grief and the sudden absence of someone they expected to see walk through their door again.

“I cannot sleep because it’s like I’ll see him walk in every time,” another family member said.

The family want the matter to go through the courts and those responsible to be held accountable.

“We want justice.”

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi on Monday said the case related to the alleged assault and torture of two men, aged 33 and 36, after they were accused of breaking into a house and stealing items. One of the men later died from his injuries.

Mahonko’s involvement has drawn political attention.

The EFF Gauteng has called for her suspension from her public responsibilities pending the finalisation of the legal process.

The family, meanwhile, says its focus is on getting answers and seeing justice served.

TimesLIVE