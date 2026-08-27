Family murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma remanded until September

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is wanted in the UK in connection with the murders of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two children, Natalie and Nala. Picture:

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says extradition documentation is ready in the case against alleged UK family killer and fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.

Tshuma, 46, appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday for the extradition proceedings.

He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Both matters were postponed, to September 8 and 10 respectively, to allow the defence further time to consult with Tshuma.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said: “The state has received all the required documentation from the UK authorities in support of the extradition proceedings.

“The ballistic report relating to the firearm and ammunition has been finalised.

“The state has furnished the defence with all relevant documentation.”

Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10 by police acting on a warrant issued in Britain. He had a gun in his possession.

The state has received all the required documentation from the UK authorities in support of the extradition proceedings. — NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole

He is wanted in the UK in connection with the murders of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two children, Natalie and Nala, earlier in July.

Tshuma initially entered South Africa legally through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5. His immigration status changed as a result of his fugitive status. In terms of the Immigration Act, he is regarded as a prohibited and undesirable person and is considered to be in the country illegally.

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