Five quick takes on Matlala’s meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

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During his testimony at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala revealed that when he met with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in April 2025, it was not the first time an effort had been made to set up a meeting between the two.

Matlala told the commission it was the second attempt at a meeting by former police minister Bheki Cele.

“We had arranged to meet at my place in Zimbali [he claimed he could not recall the date], but on that day I was told Mkhwanazi was no longer able to come as he was meeting with the king, so we could not meet,” Matlala said.

Here are five things Matlala revealed about his meeting with Mkhwanazi:

Matlala had been complaining to Bheki Cele about not receiving purchase orders from the SAPS for a multimillion rand tender he had secured.

Cele then organised for him to meet with Mkhwanazi, as they were under the impression that he would assist.

Matlala eventually met Mkhwanazi, who was accompanied by former KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona.

They discussed allegations that suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya collected money from people.

Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi will form part of his defence in court.

Sowetan